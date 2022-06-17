Coforge Ltd soars 3.98%, Gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3427, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% slide in NIFTY and a 6.66% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3427, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15268.8. The Sensex is at 51333.5, down 0.32%. Coforge Ltd has slipped around 13.25% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)