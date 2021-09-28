Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1672.1, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.91% in last one year as compared to a 57.45% rally in NIFTY and a 38.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1672.1, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 17669.85. The Sensex is at 59333.5, down 1.24%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has lost around 1.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40720.6, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1674.6, down 0.51% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd jumped 17.91% in last one year as compared to a 57.45% rally in NIFTY and a 38.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 42.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)