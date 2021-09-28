Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 0.4%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7433, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 57.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7433, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 17700.05. The Sensex is at 59446.96, down 1.05%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 9.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10765.15, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7443.75, up 0.55% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 57.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)