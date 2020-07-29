Renaissance Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2020.

Renaissance Global Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 253.85 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 220 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd spiked 16.40% to Rs 808.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1472 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd soared 14.76% to Rs 48.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38342 shares in the past one month.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd advanced 14.06% to Rs 32.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40755 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd rose 13.60% to Rs 129.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18214 shares in the past one month.

