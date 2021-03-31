Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd sees good buying

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1570.8, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.42% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 32.15% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1570.8, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34578.85, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1575.35, up 0.64% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 26.42% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 32.15% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 45.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

