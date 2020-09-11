JCT reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.40% to Rs 133.04 crore

Net profit of JCT reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.40% to Rs 133.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 188.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales133.04188.43 -29 OPM %12.001.55 -PBDT7.90-2.19 LP PBT4.41-6.15 LP NP4.41-6.15 LP

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:43 IST

