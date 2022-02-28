Commerical Banks Credit Growth Up 8.4% In December 2021 Says RBI

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star Climatech starts construction of state-of-the-art facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh
L&T signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt for building data centre
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
Greenpanel Inds rises after MDF units resumes operations following machinery upgrade
Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU banks in demand
-
Reserve Bank released Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), December 2021 on Friday. Bank credit growth (y-o-y) improved during successive quarters of the current financial year and stood at 8.4 per cent in December 2021 (5.6 per cent in March 2021). Higher credit growth was driven by pick-up in lending by metropolitan branches of banks, which accounted for over 60 per cent of total bank credit of SCBs and recorded 6.4 per cent growth (y-o-y) in December 2021 (1.7 per cent in March 2021); urban, semi-urban and rural branches maintained double digit growth.
Growth (y-o-y) in aggregate deposits moderated to 9.6 per cent in December 2021 (12.3 per cent in March 2021) as both public sector and private sector banks recorded lower growth. Private sector banks continued to outpace public sector banks in credit and deposit growth. The share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits of SCBs increased further to 44.7 per cent in December 2021 (44.1 per cent in March 2021); CASA deposits had 57.1 per cent share in incremental deposits during the first nine months of the current financial year. All-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio at 71.6 per cent in December 2021 remained close to its March 2021 level; the ratio exceeded 90 per cent for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra as well as the union territory of Chandigarh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU