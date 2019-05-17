JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 38.93% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Compuage Infocom standalone net profit rises 37.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom rose 37.59% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1294.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.93% to Rs 22.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 4514.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4074.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1294.511152.78 12 4514.834074.41 11 OPM %1.411.26 -1.711.71 - PBDT8.826.74 31 39.1935.35 11 PBT8.875.93 50 35.0531.94 10 NP5.824.23 38 22.5820.54 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements