Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RPSG Ventures Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2022.

Rajesh Exports Ltd surged 6.87% to Rs 558.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50733 shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 5.04% to Rs 559.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3053 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd spiked 4.96% to Rs 8.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd exploded 4.87% to Rs 2.37. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd jumped 4.06% to Rs 1767. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 401 shares in the past one month.

