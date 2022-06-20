Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SPS Finquest Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2022.

SPS Finquest Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2022.

Compucom Software Ltd spiked 16.67% to Rs 26.25 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd soared 15.33% to Rs 106.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 811 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 233.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2165 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd advanced 8.00% to Rs 90.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd jumped 6.56% to Rs 82.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1289 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)