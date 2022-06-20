Volumes spurt at Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd counter

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69641 shares

ITI Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, UPL Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 June 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69641 shares. The stock slipped 2.25% to Rs.962.20. Volumes stood at 44819 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 55369 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17145 shares. The stock increased 7.39% to Rs.88.65. Volumes stood at 10969 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 49410 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15385 shares. The stock rose 1.25% to Rs.3,376.40. Volumes stood at 18174 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 80665 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37568 shares. The stock dropped 3.04% to Rs.645.05. Volumes stood at 44407 shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd notched up volume of 5587 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2662 shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.1,828.80. Volumes stood at 6022 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)