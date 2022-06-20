ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greenlam Industries Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2022.

Greenlam Industries Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2022.

ITI Ltd spiked 7.81% to Rs 89 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57979 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd soared 7.51% to Rs 320.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2001 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd surged 7.31% to Rs 988.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27494 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd advanced 6.07% to Rs 1218. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 431 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd gained 5.74% to Rs 75.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52664 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)