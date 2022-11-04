Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 242.37 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services declined 0.58% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 242.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales242.37227.60 6 OPM %43.7646.46 -PBDT111.67108.37 3 PBT96.9596.47 0 NP72.1472.56 -1
