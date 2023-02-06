Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.19 -5 OPM %-11.11-52.63 -PBDT0.190.06 217 PBT0.180.04 350 NP0.150.05 200

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:35 IST

