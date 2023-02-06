Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.180.19-11.11-52.630.190.060.180.040.150.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)