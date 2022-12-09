Congress returns to power in Himachal Pradesh after 5 yrs

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress pulled off a close victory in a tight contest with BJP. While Congress won 40 seats in the hill state's 68-member assembly, the BJP won 25 seats.

Independents won three seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account in the state.

The newly elected Congress MLAs will meet today (9 December) in Shimla. The meeting is likely to pass a resolution authorizing the Congress President to elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP having got 43.88% of votes compared to 42.99% of its rival.

Himachal Pradesh has a long tradition of alternating governments. The state has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Conceding defeat in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday tendered his resignation to the governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues.

