BJP claims Gujarat for record 7th term, Congress wins Himachal Pradesh

The votes polled in assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are being counted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today, 8 December 2022.

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is all set to retain power in the state for a record 7th time. As per the latest results, BJP has won 93 seats and leading in 64 seats. BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995. The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second - it won 7 seats and was leading in 9 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party won 3 seats and leading in 2 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress has won 29 seat whereas it is leading in 10. BJP has won 16 seats and is leading in 10. Independent candidates won 3 seats.

The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held in a single phase on 12 November 2022. The assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases - on 1st and 5th of December 2022.

