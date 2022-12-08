Arvind Kejriwal's AAP wins Delhi civic poll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday dislodged the BJP from power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

While the AAP won 134 seats in the 250-member MCD, the BJP won 104 seats, Congress 9, and independent candidates won the remaining three seats.

With this, AAP gets control over key civic sectors in the city, such as waste management, primary education and collection of property tax.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people for AAP's victory and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress, as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve civic amenities.

