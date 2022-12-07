Winter Session of Parliament begins today

The Winter Session of the Parliament, 2022 will begin today. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on Thursday, 29 December 2022.

The session will provide a total of 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. Tentatively 25 legislative items have been identified for being taken up during the session. 16 new bills is set to be tabled in this session.

In a tweet, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items in constructive manner.

This will be the first session during which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House.

Ahead of the session, an all party meeting was held in the Parliament Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Defence, Raj Nath Singh. It was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Piyush Goyal who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan.

After the meeting, Joshi said that the government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by the respective Presiding Officers. He also requested to all the party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)