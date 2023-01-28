Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 29.80 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 29.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.8024.84-51.17-21.34-33.42-23.86-35.01-25.76-35.00-25.75

