Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit rises 53.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 53.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 92.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.92.8877.8125.1321.0923.5715.6422.4214.7217.0311.13

