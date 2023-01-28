Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit rises 53.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 92.88 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 53.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 92.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.8877.81 19 OPM %25.1321.09 -PBDT23.5715.64 51 PBT22.4214.72 52 NP17.0311.13 53
