NTPC consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NTPC Renewable Energy incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Sterling and Wilson Renewable gains on wining order worth Rs 2,200 crore from NTPC
NTPC arm inks MoU with HPCL for development of renewable energy projects
NTPC rises on acquiring power generation company
NTPC receives MCA approval for scheme of amalgamation
-
Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 44601.84 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 6.18% to Rs 4776.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4498.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 44601.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33292.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44601.8433292.61 34 OPM %28.7432.96 -PBDT10398.219540.99 9 PBT6683.136089.18 10 NP4776.614498.58 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU