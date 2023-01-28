NTPC consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of NTPC rose 6.18% to Rs 4776.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4498.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 44601.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33292.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44601.8433292.61 34 OPM %28.7432.96 -PBDT10398.219540.99 9 PBT6683.136089.18 10 NP4776.614498.58 6

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:16 IST

