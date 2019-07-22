Construction Equipment And Allied Sectors Set For Faster Growth

With initiatives of the Government of India like the 'Bharatmala Project, the construction equipment and allied sectors is set to grow at a faster pace, according to Nagendra Nath Sinha, IAS, Chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a latest update from the Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII) noted. The growth of the Construction Equipment Industry and the Highway Development programme is progressing parallel and if one talks about the investment in the infrastructure sector, in the next 5 years the investment will be Rs 100 Lakh Crore over the next 5 years.

The numbers tell you the growth in the construction and infrastructure sector. The sector is employing and emphasizing on the interconnectedness of the equipment that they are putting together.

