Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 480.79 points or 1.29% at 36697.38 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.14%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.06%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.86%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.96%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.61%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.57%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 3.68%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.09%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 546.96 or 1.02% at 54370.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.65 points or 0.81% at 16261.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 297.48 points or 1.1% at 26836.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.7 points or 0.91% at 8201.81.

On BSE,1079 shares were trading in green, 2089 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

