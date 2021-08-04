ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 3.43%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.3, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.83% in last one year as compared to a 46.36% gain in NIFTY and a 61.21% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.3, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 16248.1. The Sensex is at 54317.85, up 0.92%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 8.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16818.05, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 673.95, up 3.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 192.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

