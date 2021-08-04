Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 22.55 points or 1.53% at 1450.52 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 14.59%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.88%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.53%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 4.35%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 2.72%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.23%), ITI Ltd (down 1.88%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.72%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 546.96 or 1.02% at 54370.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.65 points or 0.81% at 16261.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 297.48 points or 1.1% at 26836.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.7 points or 0.91% at 8201.81.

On BSE,1079 shares were trading in green, 2089 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

