Axis Bank Ltd in demand

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 751.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.85% in last one year as compared to a 46.36% gain in NIFTY and a 67% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 751.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 16248.1. The Sensex is at 54317.85, up 0.92%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35207.45, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 752.05, up 1.73% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 72.85% in last one year as compared to a 46.36% gain in NIFTY and a 67% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

