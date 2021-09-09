Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 186.68 points or 0.46% at 40195.24 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.03%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.42%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.11%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.05%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.88%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.37%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.86%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.56%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.05 or 0.04% at 58227.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.5 points or 0.04% at 17346.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.46 points or 0.38% at 27606.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.79 points or 0.06% at 8485.09.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1370 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)