Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 663.38 points or 2.05% at 31661.15 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 4.27%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.91%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.45%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.1%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.93%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.74%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.46%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.24%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.32%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 355.24 or 0.73% at 48427.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.8 points or 0.54% at 14552.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 264.63 points or 1.22% at 21934.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.91 points or 0.07% at 6993.18.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 1262 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

