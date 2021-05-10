Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 15.2 points or 0.05% at 31590.57 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.34%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.78%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.65%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.48%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.35%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.98%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.4%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 348.51 or 0.71% at 49554.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 125.5 points or 0.85% at 14948.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 234.47 points or 1.06% at 22452.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.1 points or 0.69% at 7153.79.

On BSE,2038 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 220 were unchanged.

