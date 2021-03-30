Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 738.03 points or 2.31% at 32652.34 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.44%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.11%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.52%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.47%),TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.75%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.72%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.23%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.03%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.79%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.02%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 636.34 or 1.3% at 49644.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 180.85 points or 1.25% at 14688.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.51 points or 1% at 20481.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.7 points or 1.09% at 6818.92.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 639 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)