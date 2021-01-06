Bajaj Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5026.2, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.42% in last one year as compared to a 17.71% rally in NIFTY and a 7.72% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5026.2, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 14187.3. The Sensex is at 48353.97, down 0.17%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 4.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15380.55, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5050, down 1.86% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 25.42% in last one year as compared to a 17.71% rally in NIFTY and a 7.72% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 74.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)