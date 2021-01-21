Bajaj Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5216.1, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5216.1, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15663, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5229, up 4.75% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 72.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)