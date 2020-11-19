Bajaj Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 4745, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.65% in last one year as compared to a 7.89% jump in NIFTY and a 1.73% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 20.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14301.45, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

