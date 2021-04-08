Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 516.98 points or 1.6% at 32775.93 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 7.44%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.32%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.7%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.63%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 1.27%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.23%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.99%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.89%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.74%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.07 or 0.72% at 50017.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 14926.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 204.37 points or 0.96% at 21497.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.19 points or 0.74% at 7076.74.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 518 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

