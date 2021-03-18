Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 651.84 points or 2.01% at 33113.67 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 8.59%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 3%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.13%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.95%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 1.63%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.9%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.79%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.58%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.13%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.58 or 0.85% at 50227.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 137.95 points or 0.94% at 14859.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.93 points or 0.89% at 20898.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.05 points or 1.13% at 6881.06.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

