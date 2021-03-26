Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 445.83 points or 1.44% at 31501.61 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.24%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.82%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.81%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.75%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 1.51%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.43%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.03%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.91%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.2%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.76 or 0.76% at 48806.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.05 points or 0.86% at 14447.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.62 points or 0.9% at 20242.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.49 points or 1.11% at 6717.52.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)