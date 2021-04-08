Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 77.9 points or 1.72% at 4619.19 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 16.59%), National Fertilizer Ltd (up 13.77%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 12.67%),Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 10.64%),Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 5.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (up 5.78%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 5.11%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.93%), Vinati Organics Ltd (up 4.91%), and National Peroxide Ltd (up 4.89%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 4.93%), Vikas Wsp Ltd (down 2.51%), and Star Paper Mills Ltd (down 1.97%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.07 or 0.72% at 50017.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 14926.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 204.37 points or 0.96% at 21497.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.19 points or 0.74% at 7076.74.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 518 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)