Dabur India Q3 PAT up 2% YoY to Rs 503 crore

Dabur India reported 2.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 503.3 crore on a 7.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,941.8 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

EBITDA in Q3 FY22 was Rs 724.2 crore, up by 10.6% from Rs 655.1 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin was 24.6% in Q3 FY22 as against 24% in Q3 FY21.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said: The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13% and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

Our investments in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped drive growth even in a challenging environment with rural demand for Dabur outpacing urban demand by 500bps.

There has been a marked revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 8.4%. While our Healthcare portfolio was impacted due to the high base of the previous year and a marked drop in demand for COVID-contextual products, this business reported a 2-year CAGR of 11.4%. Excluding the COVID-contextual range of Chyawanprash and Honey, our domestic FMCG Volume Growth stood at 8% for the third quarter, he added.

Dabur's Foods & Beverages business continued to be the outperformer in Q3, growing by 38%. Dabur's Foods business under the Hommade brand with a range of Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook products, will become a Rs 100 Crore business by the end of the 2021-22 financial year, Mr. Malhotra said.

The Home Care business ended the quarter with an 19% growth while the Skin Care business, excluding the Sanitiser range, grew by 20% during the quarter. The Digestives business grew by 12.2% while the Hair Care category reported an 8.4% growth, riding on an over 21% surge in Shampoo business. Dabur's Toothpaste business also reported a strong industry-leading 8.1% growth while the Ayurvedic Ethicals business grew by 8.3% during the quarter.

Dabur posted market share gains across the entire portfolio, led by a 514bps improvement in Juices & Nectars market share to the share of 64.3%. Dabur's share in the Chyawanprash category improved by 200bps to 63.6%. In the Honey market, Dabur reported a market share gain of 180bps. Dabur also reported a 90bps market share gain in Hair Oils, with our share of the pure Coconut Oil market increasing 120bps. Dabur's share increased by 50bps in the Toothpaste market and 40bps in the Shampoo category. Dabur also reported a 50bps increase in Air Freshener market share and a 40bps gain in mosquito repellent cream category.

Dabur's International Business reported a growth of 8.7% in constant currency terms. The UK & EU business grew by 21.5%, while the Nepal business was up 17%. The US business posted a growth of 16%, while the Turkey business reported a 14.6% growth and Egypt grew by 13%.

Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies. It is one of the world's largest ayurvedic and natural health care company. The company's FMCG portfolio today includes eight brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care category; and Rl in the Foods & Beverages category.

The scrip added 2.01% to end at Rs 557.40 on the BSE today.

