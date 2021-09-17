Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 369.29 points or 0.9% at 41507.82 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.32%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.26%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.16%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.06%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.33%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.94%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.81%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.71%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 391.37 or 0.66% at 59532.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103 points or 0.58% at 17732.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.92 points or 0.12% at 28272.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.75 points or 0.05% at 8765.35.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1285 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)