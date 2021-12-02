Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 619.97 points or 1.45% at 43501.41 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 4.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.32%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.08%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.21%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.71%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.68%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.41%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.64%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 343.81 or 0.6% at 58028.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.15 points or 0.61% at 17272.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.59% at 28180.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.95 points or 0.49% at 8728.01.

On BSE,1816 shares were trading in green, 816 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)