Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 668.93 points or 1.54% at 44099.18 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.58%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.16%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.13%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.57%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.62%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.39%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.36%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (down 1.32%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 380.37 or 0.62% at 61303.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.55 points or 0.55% at 18278.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.32 points or 0.62% at 28857.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.87 points or 0.48% at 9001.36.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)