Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1657.85 points or 3.71% at 43038.75 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 6.05%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 5.14%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.36%),Voltas Ltd (down 4.27%),Titan Company Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 3.78%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.93%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.77%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.37%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.33%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1204.77 or 2.02% at 58431.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 354.85 points or 2% at 17409.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 831.68 points or 2.89% at 27966.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 258.79 points or 2.87% at 8755.86.

On BSE,862 shares were trading in green, 2468 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

