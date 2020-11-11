Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 481.62 points or 1.87% at 25307.23 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 3.75%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.69%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.23%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.75%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.34%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.29%), and Symphony Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.18%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.64%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.57%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.37 or 0.16% at 43349.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.14% at 12648.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.34 points or 0.09% at 15245.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.35 points or 0.08% at 5213.76.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 1453 were trading in red and 193 were unchanged.

