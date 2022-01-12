Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 142.2 points or 0.31% at 45762.52 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.2%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.13%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 3.03%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.56%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.28%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 471.77 or 0.78% at 61088.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 132.05 points or 0.73% at 18187.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.36 points or 0.43% at 30564.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.93 points or 0.94% at 9126.54.

On BSE,1776 shares were trading in green, 1626 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)