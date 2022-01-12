Tata Power Company Ltd jumps 1.59%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 236.8, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 175.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 39.99% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 236.8, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 18192.3. The Sensex is at 61087.4, up 0.78%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 2.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24003.3, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 238.5, up 1.88% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 175.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 39.99% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

