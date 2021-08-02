Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 404.91 points or 1.11% at 36791.28 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.06%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.84%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.66%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.37%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.57%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.56%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.46%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.41%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 294.59 or 0.56% at 52881.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.25 points or 0.6% at 15858.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.72 points or 0.87% at 27020.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.57 points or 0.83% at 8212.18.

On BSE,2057 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

