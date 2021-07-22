Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 710.6 points or 2% at 36224.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.91%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 3.38%),Titan Company Ltd (up 2.64%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.02%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 1.92%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.26%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.14%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.04%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.79%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 493.11 or 0.94% at 52691.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 138.5 points or 0.89% at 15770.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 325.9 points or 1.25% at 26327.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.98 points or 1.22% at 8066.79.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)