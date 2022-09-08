Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 176.94 points or 0.41% at 42972.05 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 1.33%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.86%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.72%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.48%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.32%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.95%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.31%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.42 or 0.74% at 59463.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.67% at 17742.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.81 points or 0.54% at 29457.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.74 points or 0.21% at 9091.39.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

