Consumer goods shares edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 21.8 points or 0.39% at 5572.27 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Exxaro Tiles Ltd (up 5.31%), NIIT Ltd (up 4.16%),Shalimar Paints Ltd (up 3.34%),Spencers Retail Ltd (up 3.04%),MPS Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Raymond Ltd (up 2.58%), Relaxo Footwears Ltd (up 2.54%), Himatsingka Seide Ltd (up 2.52%), BLS International Services Ltd (up 2.24%), and Precision Camshafts Ltd (up 2.19%).

On the other hand, KBC Global Ltd (down 4.11%), Tips Industries Ltd (down 3.56%), and Sportking India Ltd (down 3.16%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 264.36 or 0.43% at 61206.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.4% at 18191.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.36 points or 0.22% at 28607.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.54 points or 0.07% at 8945.74.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

