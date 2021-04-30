Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Spikes To 5.64% In March

All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for March, 2021 increased to 119.6 points compared to 119.0 points for February, 2021. The increase in index is mainly due to items like Cooking Gas, Petrol, Poultry Chicken, Edible Oils, Apple, Tea Leaf, Served & Processed Packaged Food, etc. which experienced an increase in prices. Inflation for March, 2021 went up to 5.64% compared to 4.48% of previous month. Similarly, Food inflation also rose to 5.36% from 4.64% in the previous month. The All-India CPI-IW for March, 2021 increased by 0.6 points and stood at 119.6 (one hundred nineteen and point six). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.50% with respect to previous month whereas there was a decline of 0.61% between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Fuel & Light group contributing 0.40 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by Miscellaneous group contributing 0.15 percentage points to the total rise. At item level, Cooking Gas, Petrol, Poultry Chicken, Edible Oils, Apple, Orange, Tea Leaf, Served & Processed Packaged Food, etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was mostly checked by vegetables putting downward pressure on the index.

