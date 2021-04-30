Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Spikes To 5.64% In March

All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for March, 2021 increased to 119.6 points compared to 119.0 points for February, 2021. The increase in index is mainly due to items like Cooking Gas, Petrol, Poultry Chicken, Edible Oils, Apple, Tea Leaf, Served & Processed Packaged Food, etc. which experienced an increase in prices. Inflation for March, 2021 went up to 5.64% compared to 4.48% of previous month. Similarly, Food inflation also rose to 5.36% from 4.64% in the previous month. The All-India CPI-IW for March, 2021 increased by 0.6 points and stood at 119.6 (one hundred nineteen and point six). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.50% with respect to previous month whereas there was a decline of 0.61% between corresponding months a year ago.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Fuel & Light group contributing 0.40 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by Miscellaneous group contributing 0.15 percentage points to the total rise. At item level, Cooking Gas, Petrol, Poultry Chicken, Edible Oils, Apple, Orange, Tea Leaf, Served & Processed Packaged Food, etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was mostly checked by vegetables putting downward pressure on the index.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU